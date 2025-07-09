403
Red Bull Ousts Christian Horner After 20 Years: F1 Giant Faces Uncertain Future
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Red Bull Racing fired Christian Horner on July 9, 2025, ending his twenty-year run as team boss. Horner led Red Bull to eight drivers' titles and six constructors' championships.
Under his leadership, Red Bull won 124 races and reached the podium 287 times. The team's statement thanked him for his role in building Red Bull into a top Formula 1 competitor.
This move follows a sharp decline in results. Red Bull now sits fourth in the 2025 team standings, far behind McLaren. Max Verstappen, their top driver, is third in the championship and trails the leader by 69 points.
The team's car, the RB21, has struggled with handling and reliability all season, limiting their chances to win. Red Bull's management has also changed rapidly.
Key figures like designer Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley left. The team switched drivers, dropping Sergio Pérez for Liam Lawson, then Yuki Tsunoda, but neither move helped.
These changes came after Red Bull 's founder Dietrich Mateschitz died in 2022, leading to a shift in leadership and team culture. Last year, Red Bull cleared Horner of misconduct after an internal investigation, but the episode hurt his reputation.
Rumors about Verstappen leaving for Mercedes added to the pressure. Now, Red Bull must find stability and keep its best people as it prepares for a big technical change.
In 2026, Red Bull will make its own engines with Ford, as F1 rules shift to hybrid power and greener fuels. Ford and Red Bull say the project is on track.
This partnership aims to keep Red Bull competitive as Honda leaves. Horner 's departure marks a turning point. Red Bull faces tough questions about whether it can stay at the top.
The team must adapt to new leaders, fix technical problems, and keep its commercial strength in a changing F1 world. The next seasons will show if Red Bull can remain a powerhouse or lose ground as the sport changes.
