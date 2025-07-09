403
Trump Cleared To Cut Thousands Of Federal Jobs After Court Decision
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US Supreme Court has allowed President Donald Trump's administration to move forward with plans to cut thousands of federal jobs.
This decision came after the court overturned a lower court's block on Trump's executive order, which called for major layoffs and a reshaping of many government agencies.
The order affects at least 19 agencies, including key departments like State , Treasury, and Housing. Trump's team argues that the government has become too large and costly, and that cutting jobs will make it work better and save money.
However, federal worker unions and local governments say only Congress can approve such big changes. They warn that sudden layoffs could hurt services that millions of Americans depend on every day.
The legal fight started in May when a judge in California stopped the layoffs, saying the president cannot make such sweeping changes alone. The Trump administration appealed, and now the Supreme Court says the layoffs can go ahead while the legal battle continues.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, in a public dissent, said the decision could break apart much of the government as we know it. She warned that losing so many workers could mean fewer services for farmers, miners, and children who rely on federal help.
This ruling puts thousands of federal jobs at risk and could disrupt services that affect public health, safety, and business. Companies that work with the government may also feel the impact as agencies shrink or change how they operate.
The bigger issue is whether presidents can make such big changes without Congress. The final outcome will shape how future leaders manage the government and its workers.
For now, the Trump administration has the green light to start cutting jobs, but the fight over who controls the size and shape of the US government is far from over.
