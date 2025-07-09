403
Uruguay Changes Air Defense Law To Restore U.S. Military Trade
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay has changed its air defense law after years of pressure from the United States, according to official government statements.
The original law, passed in 2020, allowed Uruguay's Air Force to shoot down planes suspected of illegal activities if they did not follow orders to land.
The U.S. objected, saying this policy broke international agreements that protect civilian aircraft, even if they are being used for crime. Because of this, the U.S. stopped all military aviation sales and support to Uruguay.
This included spare parts and technology for Uruguay's main fighter jets, the Cessna A-37B Dragonfly, which are old and need constant maintenance. Without U.S. parts or new planes, Uruguay's air defense and border security suffered.
President Yamandú Orsi's government decided to fix the problem. Defense Minister Sandra Lazo confirmed the law would be changed to match international standards.
She pointed out that Uruguay's Air Force had already managed to intercept suspicious planes several times without firing a shot. With the law changed, Uruguay can now buy U.S. military equipment again.
The government has already ordered six new Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from Brazil, with deliveries starting this year. This deal includes mission equipment and a flight simulator, helping Uruguay update its air force.
Between 2008 and 2024, the U.S. gave Uruguay more than $35 million in military equipment and training. Restoring this relationship is important for Uruguay's security and for doing business in the global arms market.
Uruguay's decision shows how following international rules can open doors to trade and help protect national interests. By changing its law, Uruguay keeps its air force running and stays connected to key defense partners.
