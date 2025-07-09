Pilot Training Standards Gets A Lift: DGCA To Start Ranking Flying Schools From October 1
New Delhi: In a significant move to enhance the quality and transparency of pilot training in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday officially announced the formal commencement of a comprehensive ranking framework for Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) across the country.
The initiative aims to ensure standardisation, safety, and accountability in India's aviation training sector.
DGCA Launches Ranking System to Reform Pilot Training Standards
The ranking system will be implemented as of October 1, 2025, and rankings will be published twice a year, on April 1 and October 1, to provide timely and updated evaluations of FTO performance.
According to the DGCA's public notice issued on July 8, the ranking framework is designed to standardise training quality across DGCA approved institutions, enhance transparency for students and their families choosing FTOs, encourage continuous improvement and adoption of global best practices, and support regulatory decision-making, including identifying high-performing institutions for possible expansion or partnerships.
Tier-Based Ratings and Key Evaluation Criteria Announced
FTOs will be categorised into four tiers based on their performance scores: A++ (85% and above), A+ (70% to less than 85%), A (50% to less than 70%), and B (below 50%). FTOs placed in the 'B' category will receive formal notifications from DGCA to conduct internal reviews and take corrective actions.
The ranking will be based on multiple parameters, including fleet size and aircraft utilisation, instructor and student ratios, training infrastructure such as ground schools and simulators, completion timelines for 200-hour training programmes, safety records, including accident and incident history, financial assistance, student grievance redressal, placement support, transparency in fee and refund policies.
Data Compliance and Accountability Measures for FTOs Outlined
The DGCA has mandated all FTOs to submit accurate and timely data, which will be subject to audits and field inspections. Misreporting or failure to comply with data submission requirements could adversely impact an institution's ranking and lead to regulatory action.
All FTOs are required to submit performance data within the stipulated timelines. DGCA reserves the right to verify submitted data through audits and inspections. Misreporting and non-compliance may adversely affect rankings and invite regulatory actions, the circular reads.
