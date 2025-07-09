PM Modi Gets Standing Ovation In Namibia Parliament As He Thanks For Cheetahs, Jokes About Cricket Tips (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a standing ovation as he began and concluded his historic address to the Namibian Parliament on Wednesday - a moment rich with symbolism, emotion, and shared democratic pride. On his first State Visit to Namibia, and the first by an Indian PM in 27 years, Modi struck a deep chord with Namibian lawmakers, drawing parallels between the two nations' histories, their dreams, and their hopes for the future.

#WATCH | Windhoek, Namibia: PM Narendra Modi receives a standing ovation after his address at the Parliament of Namibia. PM Narendra Modi also greeted the members of the Namibian Parliament. (Video: DD News) twitter/7CH1CFwWO9

- ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

It was an honour to speak on India-Namibia friendship, our bond with Africa and India's efforts for global good, during my address to the Namibian Parliament. twitter/GQmB6CPDAX

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2025

"A Temple of Democracy": India's Greetings to Namibia

Addressing the joint session of Namibia's Parliament, PM Modi began with heartfelt gratitude and a sense of democratic brotherhood.

"It is a great privilege to address this august house, a temple of democracy. I thank you for giving me this honour. I stand before you as a representative of the Mother of Democracy, and I bring with me warm greetings from 1.4 billion people of India," he said, sparking applause across the floor.

The message was clear - two democracies standing shoulder to shoulder in a changing world.

#WATCH | Windhoek: Addressing the Parliament of Namibia, PM Narendra Modi says, "It is a great privilege to address this august house, a temple of democracy. I thank you for giving me this honour. I stand before you as a representative of the Mother of Democracy, and I bring with... twitter/2a5kG46cM7

- ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

From Liberation Struggles to Shared Constitutions

PM Modi reflected on the shared colonial past of India and Namibia, and the unyielding spirit that shaped their independence journeys.

"India and Namibia have much in common. We both fought colonial rule. We both value dignity and freedom. Our constitution guides us to uphold equality, liberty and justice. We are part of the Global South, and our people share hope and dreams."

He recalled India's active support for Namibia's liberation movement - including military and diplomatic efforts that began even before India's own independence.

"The people of India stood proudly with Namibia during your liberation struggle. Even before our own independence, India raised the issue of South West Africa at the United Nations. It was an Indian Lieutenant General, Dewan Prem Chand, who led the UN peacekeeping force in Namibia. India is proud to have stood with you, not just in words but in action."

#WATCH | Windhoek: Addressing the Parliament of Namibia, PM Narendra Modi says, "The people of India stood proudly with Namibia during your liberation struggle. Even before our own independence, India raised the issue of South West Africa at the United Nations... It was an Indian... twitter/BrnFwQjnmk

- ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

On Women Presidents and Constitutional Power

In a deeply personal moment, Modi congratulated President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah - Namibia's first woman head of state - and drew a moving comparison with India's current leadership.

"A few months ago, you celebrated a historic moment: Namibia elected its first woman president. We understand and share your pride and joy because in India, we also proudly say Madam President."

He then pointed to his own journey as a testament to the power of democracy.

"It is the power of the Constitution of India that the daughter of a poor tribal family is the President of the world's largest democracy. It is the power of the Constitution that gave a person like me, born in a poor family, the opportunity to become Prime Minister thrice. Those who have nothing, have the guarantee of the Constitution."

#WATCH | Windhoek: Addressing the Parliament of Namibia, PM Narendra Modi says, "A few months ago, you celebrated a historic moment, Namibia elected its first woman president. We understand and share your pride and joy because in India, we also proudly say Madam President. It is... twitter/7dr3mldANa

- ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

A Friendship as Resilient as Namibia's National Plant

Namibia honoured Modi with its highest civilian award - the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis. The symbolism wasn't lost on the Prime Minister.

"I am deeply honoured to receive the highest civilian award of Namibia as a symbol of the friendship between our peoples. Like the tough and elegant plants of Namibia, our friendship has stood the test of time. And, just like your national plant, Welwitschia Mirabilis, it only grows stronger with age and time."

#WATCH | Windhoek: Addressing the Parliament of Namibia, PM Narendra Modi says, "I am deeply honoured to receive the highest civilian award of Namibia as a symbol of the friendship between our peoples. Like the tough and elegant plants of Namibia, our friendship has stood the... twitter/PAWyXLohHY

- ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

From Cheetahs to Digital Payments: India-Namibia in Action

Modi fondly recalled Namibia's role in helping India reintroduce the cheetah, decades after the species went extinct in the subcontinent.

"You helped us in reintroducing Cheetahs in our country, we are deeply grateful for your gift. I had the privilege of releasing them into the Kuno National Park. They have sent a message for you - everything is fine. They are very happy and have adapted well in their new home. They have grown in numbers as well. Clearly, they are enjoying their time in India."

#WATCH | Windhoek: Addressing the Parliament of Namibia, PM Narendra Modi says, "You helped us in reintroducing Cheetahs in our country, we are deeply grateful for your gift. I had the privilege of releasing them into the Kuno National Park. They have sent a message for you-... twitter/MCovPmRLnc

- ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Turning to the digital future, Modi expressed excitement over Namibia becoming the first African country to adopt India's UPI (Unified Payment Interface).

"We are thrilled that Namibia is the first country to adopt India's UPI-Unified Payment Interface technology. Soon, people will be able to send money faster than one can say 'Tangi Unene'. Soon, a Himba grandmother in Kunene, or a shopkeeper in Katutura, will be able to go digital with just a tap, faster than a Springbok."

"Our bilateral trade has crossed 800 million dollars. But like on the cricket field, we are just warming up. We will score faster and score more."

#WATCH | Windhoek: Addressing the Parliament of Namibia, PM Narendra Modi says, "We are thrilled that Namibia is the first country to adopt India's UPI-Unified Payment Interface technology. Soon, people will be able to send money faster than one can say "Tangi Unene". Soon, a... twitter/tNPwWt5fKT

- ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Healthcare and Humanity: India's Support for Africa

PM Modi reiterated India's unwavering support for Africa during the COVID-19 crisis - especially when many others turned away.

"During the pandemic, we stood with Africa providing vaccines and medicines even when many others refused to share. Our Aarogya Maitri initiative supports Africa with hospitals, equipment, medicines and training."

He added: "India is ready to supply Namibia with a Bhabhatron radiotherapy machine for advanced cancer care. This machine, developed in India, has been deployed in 15 countries and has helped nearly half a million patients in different countries with critical cancer care."

“We also invite Namibia to join the Jan Aushadhi program for access to affordable and quality medicines.”

#WATCH | Windhoek: Addressing the Parliament of Namibia, PM Narendra Modi says, "During the pandemic, we stood with Africa providing vaccines and medicines even when many others refused to share. Our Aarogya Maitri initiative supports Africa with hospitals, equipment, medicines... twitter/IZD4cgjMfw

- ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

“Let Us Soar Together”: Modi's Call for a Just Global South

In a poetic flourish, PM Modi invoked Namibia's national bird - the African Fish Eagle - to symbolise a future of vision, courage, and unity.

"Let us be guided by Namibia's national bird, the African Fish Eagle. Known for its sharp vision and majestic flight, it teaches us to soar together, scan the horizon and, boldly reach out for opportunities."

#WATCH | Windhoek: On the vision for the future of India-Namibia relations, PM Narendra Modi says, "Let us be guided by Namibia's national bird, the African Fish Eagle. Known for its sharp vision and majestic flight, it teaches us to Soar together, Scan the horizon and, boldly... twitter/RhydUVIaM0

- ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

He emphasised India's development partnership in Africa - already worth over $12 billion - and argued for equity and value creation.

"We seek not to compete, but to cooperate. Our goal is to build together. Not to take, but to grow together. Our development partnership in Africa is worth over 12 billion dollars, but its real value is in shared growth and shared purpose."

“We believe that Africa must not be just a source of raw materials. Africa must lead in value creation and sustainable growth. That is why we fully support Africa's Agenda 2063 for industrialisation.”

#WATCH | Windhoek: Addressing the Parliament of Namibia, PM Narendra Modi says, "We seek not to compete, but to cooperate. Our goal is to build together. Not to take, but to grow together. Our development partnership in Africa is worth over 12 billion dollars, but its real value... twitter/gL8PoVLpoC

- ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Modi's speech ended with a powerful appeal to the values of collaboration and justice.

"Let us create a future defined not by power, but by partnership. Not by dominance, but by dialogue. Not by exclusion, but by equity. This will be the spirit of our shared vision."

“Let our children not only inherit the freedom we fought for, but the future we will build together.”

#WATCH | Windhoek: Addressing the Parliament of Namibia, PM Narendra Modi says, "...Let us create a future defined not by power, but by partnership. Not by dominance, but by dialogue. Not by exclusion, but by equity. This will be the spirit of our shared vision...Let our children... twitter/fB8jcxvFlI

- ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Cricket Diplomacy to Seal the Deal

Ending on a lighter, endearing note, PM Modi invoked cricket to draw the two nations even closer.

"I conclude by wishing Namibia great success in co-hosting the 2027 Cricket World Cup. And if your Eagles (nickname of Namibia men's national cricket team) need any cricket tips, you know whom to call."

#WATCH | Windhoek: "I conclude by wishing Namibia great success in co-hosting the 2027 Cricket World Cup. And if your Eagles (nickname of Namibia men's national cricket team) need any cricket tips, you know whom to call, " says PM Narendra Modi while addressing the Parliament of... twitter/ZjorHToroo

- ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025