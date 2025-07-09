Trump Told Donors He Threatened To 'Bomb The Sh** Out Of Moscow' If Putin Invaded Ukraine: Audio Tapes Reveal

MENAFN - Live Mint) In newly surfaced audio tapes from 2024 fundraisers, Donald Trump, then Republican-nominee for US President, boasted to donors that he directly threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin with bombing Moscow if Russia invaded Ukraine.

“With Putin I said, 'If you go into Ukraine, I'm going to bomb the sh*t out of Moscow. I'm telling you I have no choice,'” Trump said at one closed-door fundraiser, according to the tapes obtained by CNN and detailed in the new book 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America by Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf.

“And then [Putin] goes, like, 'I don't believe you.' But he believed me 10%,” Trump added.

The tapes, aired on Tuesday (July 8) by the news outlet, provide a rare window into Trump's claimed private dealings with world leaders during his 2024 campaign.

No Ukraine war 'under my watch'

Trump has long claimed the Russia-Ukraine war would not have happened if he had remained in office. Since returning to the presidency earlier this year, Trump has struggled to broker a resolution to the ongoing conflict, which has only intensified, leaving hundreds dead.

On July 8, Trump expressed growing frustration with Putin during a Cabinet meeting .

“We get a lot of bull---- thrown at us by Putin,” Trump said .“He's very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.”

“We're not happy with Putin, I'm not happy with Putin, I can tell you that much right now. Because he's killing a lot of people. And a lot of them are his soldiers.”

Despite this, Trump announced plans to send more US weapons to Ukraine , signaling both discontent with Moscow and an ongoing American commitment to Kyiv's defense.

Trump's threat to Xi over Taiwan

The tapes also captured Trump recounting a similar threat made to Chinese President Xi Jinping over Taiwan.

“He thought I was crazy,” Trump said of Xi.“But we never had a problem.”

“Throw them out of the country”

Beyond foreign policy, Trump used the fundraising events to signal hardline domestic plans. He vowed to deport student protesters, particularly those involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations .

“Any student that protests, I would throw them out of the country,” Trump said.“Those people made a big mistake.”

He added that this policy would“stop” the wave of campus protests that had concerned conservative donors.

When one attendee said some student activists might one day“run the country,” Trump urged donors to give generously:“If you get me elected, we will set that movement back 25 to 30 years.”

| Why did US halt arms to Ukraine? Was Trump blindsided by Hegseth? Big donor boasts

The tapes also reveal Trump's aggressive fundraising tactics. At one event, he recounted turning a $1 million offer into a $25 million donation.

“He gave me $25 million,” Trump said.“It's crazy.”

He also claimed other major donors upped their contributions after pressure from him:“You have to have the courage to ask,” Trump said.“You have to get them into the mindset.”

Welfare and voting

At a separate fundraiser, Trump made controversial comments about voting patterns and welfare.

“The unions give big money, the civil service stuff gives big money, and they have the advantage of welfare,” he said.“The one thing that I have to say to my Jewish friends: You've got to get them to start voting Republican.”

No comment from Trump Campaign

According to CNN, the Trump campaign declined to comment on the tapes, which had not been aired previously.