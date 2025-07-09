ED Seizes ₹50 Lakh Worth Assets From Former EPFO Officer In Madhya Pradesh Over DA, Bribery Charges
Also Read |14-crore assets of ex-principal secy to Bhupinder Hooda"> ED attaches attaches ₹14-crore assets of ex-principal secy to Bhupinder Hooda
According to a statement from the agency, the provisional attachment order was issued on Tuesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED alleged that during his tenure as an enforcement officer with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Akhand "abused" his official position between 2009 and 2019 to "illicitly accumulate wealth" far exceeding his legitimate sources of income.
Read | 900-crore Chinese investment app fraud case">ED arrests Delhi man in ₹900-crore Chinese investment app fraud case
Investigation found that he was engaged in "corrupt" practices, including demanding and accepting "bribes", and utilised the "proceeds of crime" to acquire immovable properties in his name and that of his wife and son, it said.
According to the ED, Akhand explained that income from his salary, rental earnings, agricultural income, and income from his wife's embroidery and stitching business were the sources of funds.
However, he "failed" to produce any documentary evidence to substantiate the existence or earnings of his wife's alleged business activities, the probe agency said.
Read | Donkey Route Case: ED raids 11 locations across Punjab and Haryana - What we know so far
The ED also found "significant" cash deposits in multiple family bank accounts of Akhand.
The attached properties include an agricultural land in the Nalwa village of Ujjain district, held jointly in the name of his wife and son, and a residential plot at Emerald City in Indore district's Jakhya village that was registered in Akhand's name, it said.
According to the ED, the value of these assets is ₹50.80 lakh.
The money laundering case against the officer stems from two FIRs filed by the CBI against Akhand -- one for accepting a bribe and another for possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
(With inputs from news agency PTI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment