X CEO Linda Yaccarino Steps Down After Two Years In Surprise Exit
In a message on her handle on X, Linda Yaccarino said she was grateful to Elon Musk for trusting her with the responsibility of“protecting free speech”. She did not give a reason for her surprise exit from X as the CEO.
Before taking on the role to be the CEO of X, Linda Yaccarino was working for ad business of Comcast's NBCUniversal.HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID
"After two incredible years, I've decided to step down as CEO of X.
When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X , I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I'm immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App .
I'm incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable.
We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users-especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform. Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xai.
X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world's most powerful culture signal. We couldn't have achieved that without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world.
I'll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world.
As always, I'll see you on X."
