United States Hits 33-Year High In Measles Cases As Vaccination Rates Drop
Thirty-eight states and Washington DC have reported cases, resulting in 155 hospitalizations and three deaths, with two unvaccinated children in Texas and one adult in New Mexico.
Experts warn U.S. could lose measles elimination status as hospitalizations rise
Health impacts and risks
Health officials confirm 92% of patients were unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status, highlighting the outbreak's preventable nature. This surpasses 2019's record of 1,274 cases and marks a dangerous comeback for a disease declared eliminated in 2000.
Texas is the epicenter with 753 cases, mostly in West Texas Mennonite communities where vaccination rates are low. The outbreak began in January, peaking at 15–20 new daily cases and sparking fears the U.S. could lose its measles elimination status if transmission continues for 12+ months.
Though new cases have slowed to a "handful" weekly, nationwide kindergarten MMR vaccination rates have dropped to 92.7%, below the 95% needed for herd immunity.
Measles causes fever, cough, and a spreading rash, with severe cases leading to pneumonia, brain swelling, or death.
Hospitalizations have affected 1 in 8 U.S. patients this year, rising to 19% for children under five. Before vaccines, measles killed 400–500 U.S. children yearly and remains a leading global cause of childhood blindness.
The outbreak strains health resources: Texas deployed extra staff amid federal funding cuts, while New York's 2019 response cost $8.4 million. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces lawsuits from medical groups for undermining vaccine trust , though his agency now calls MMR shots "the most effective" prevention.
Global outbreaks in Canada (1,069 cases) and Mexico (421 cases) have fueled U.S. infections through travel. The CDC urges international travelers to get vaccinated, noting that measles can live in the air for two hours.Also Read | 'Very troublesome ending': White House Chief of Staff on Trump-Musk split
While the U.S. outbreak is slowing in Texas, experts stress vaccination is critical, as per reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment