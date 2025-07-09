United States Hits 33-Year High In Measles Cases As Vaccination Rates Drop

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US has more measles cases this year than in any year since 1992, with 1,288 confirmed infections nationwide.Thirty-eight states and Washington DC have reported cases, resulting in 155 hospitalizations and three deaths, with two unvaccinated children in Texas and one adult in New Mexico.

Experts warn U.S. could lose measles elimination status as hospitalizations rise



Health officials confirm 92% of patients were unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status, highlighting the outbreak's preventable nature. This surpasses 2019's record of 1,274 cases and marks a dangerous comeback for a disease declared eliminated in 2000.

Texas is the epicenter with 753 cases, mostly in West Texas Mennonite communities where vaccination rates are low. The outbreak began in January, peaking at 15–20 new daily cases and sparking fears the U.S. could lose its measles elimination status if transmission continues for 12+ months.

Though new cases have slowed to a "handful" weekly, nationwide kindergarten MMR vaccination rates have dropped to 92.7%, below the 95% needed for herd immunity.

Health impacts and risks

Measles causes fever, cough, and a spreading rash, with severe cases leading to pneumonia, brain swelling, or death.

Hospitalizations have affected 1 in 8 U.S. patients this year, rising to 19% for children under five. Before vaccines, measles killed 400–500 U.S. children yearly and remains a leading global cause of childhood blindness.

The outbreak strains health resources: Texas deployed extra staff amid federal funding cuts, while New York's 2019 response cost $8.4 million. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces lawsuits from medical groups for undermining vaccine trust , though his agency now calls MMR shots "the most effective" prevention.

Global outbreaks in Canada (1,069 cases) and Mexico (421 cases) have fueled U.S. infections through travel. The CDC urges international travelers to get vaccinated, noting that measles can live in the air for two hours.

While the U.S. outbreak is slowing in Texas, experts stress vaccination is critical, as per reports.

