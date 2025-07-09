Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ex-South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol's Arrest Approved By Court Over Martial Law Declaration

2025-07-09 03:13:23
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A South Korean court has approved the arrest of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol on serious criminal charges related to his brief imposition of martial law last December, marking a dramatic escalation in the legal battle surrounding his failed attempt to cling to power.

The Seoul Central District Court granted special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk's request on Wednesday, citing the risk that Yoon could destroy evidence. After a seven-hour closed-door hearing, Yoon was taken back into custody at a detention center near Seoul, just four months after his previous release.
This is a developings story. Please check back for updates

