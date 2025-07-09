Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
What Is Linda Yaccarino's Net Worth? How Much She Earned As X's Top Executive?

What Is Linda Yaccarino's Net Worth? How Much She Earned As X's Top Executive?


2025-07-09 03:13:18
(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Linda Yaccarino steps down from her high-profile role as CEO of X, financial details about her career and compensation are drawing fresh attention. According to Market Realist, Yaccarino boasts a net worth of approximately $40 million, built through decades of work in media, advertising, and most recently, at the helm of Elon Musk's social media platform .

Yaccarino , a veteran ad executive, joined X (formerly Twitter) in May 2023 and signed a three-year contract that came with lucrative perks. Her annual salary was reportedly around $6 million, with the potential to earn an additional $2 million in bonuses and $4 million in stock options upon completion of her term.

A luxury lifestyle backed by smart investments

Yaccarino 's wealth also reflects a strategically diversified portfolio of assets and investments.

She owns five real estate properties, a collection of seven cars, and two luxury yachts. In the world of finance, she holds an investment portfolio featuring 13 stocks, currently valued at approximately $5 million.

Resignation and reflections

Yaccarino announced her resignation on Wednesday (July 10) with a reflective and forward-looking post on X :“After two incredible years, I've decided to step down as CEO of X... I'm incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turnaround we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable.”

She added:“We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users-especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xAI.”

Musk offered a thank-you :“Thank you for your contributions.”

