What Is Linda Yaccarino's Net Worth? How Much She Earned As X's Top Executive?
Yaccarino , a veteran ad executive, joined X (formerly Twitter) in May 2023 and signed a three-year contract that came with lucrative perks. Her annual salary was reportedly around $6 million, with the potential to earn an additional $2 million in bonuses and $4 million in stock options upon completion of her term.A luxury lifestyle backed by smart investments
Yaccarino 's wealth also reflects a strategically diversified portfolio of assets and investments.
She owns five real estate properties, a collection of seven cars, and two luxury yachts. In the world of finance, she holds an investment portfolio featuring 13 stocks, currently valued at approximately $5 million.Resignation and reflections
Yaccarino announced her resignation on Wednesday (July 10) with a reflective and forward-looking post on X :“After two incredible years, I've decided to step down as CEO of X... I'm incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turnaround we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable.”
She added:“We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users-especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xAI.”
Musk offered a thank-you :“Thank you for your contributions.”Also Read | X CEO Linda Yaccarino steps down after two years in surprise exit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
