We Need To Support Ukraine And NATO

Various reputable agencies have reported that an estimated 13,000 to 17,000 civilians have been killed in Gaza, along with possibly 100,000 injured from Israeli bombings which occurred after the Hamas attack on Israel.

An estimated 13,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine by Russian aggression, and on the order of 40,000 or more Ukrainians injured, including in areas where some of my ancestors lived.

Russia has devastated the Ukrainian infrastructure, including power plants, water distribution systems, warehouses, businesses and housing. Israel has levelled structures and destroyed infrastructure in Gaza while it tried to destroy Hamas.

Protesters at US colleges and other locations have conducted anti-Israel demonstrations, and in some cases, targeted students who have no affiliation with Israel and its activities.

If the protesters and some letter writers care about civilians killed in Gaza, why don't they care about the civilians killed in Ukraine? Why aren't there protests against Russia? Aren't the Ukrainians just as important as the Gazans?

The Jew haters should transfer their attention to Russia and protest against the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The United States should continue to support Ukraine with military equipment, supplies and intelligence, which Ukraine can pay for with their rare earth minerals.

I hope the recent decision by NATO European countries to increase defense spending to 5 percent of GDP does not mean the United States might step back from NATO. The security of Europe flows through Ukraine, and US abandonment of Ukraine and NATO could possibly lead to WWIII.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry NH

