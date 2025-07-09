Patrick Uses Pedal Power To Take On 3,000Km Challenge

MENAFN - Pressat) A charity trustee is taking on an incredible endurance challenge to raise funds for local Cumbrian communities.

Cumbria Community Foundation trustee Patrick Boggon has chosen to mark his 60th birthday by cycling the length of Scandinavia.

Covering a staggering 3,000 kilometres on two wheels, Patrick will set off this Sunday (13 July) in the Arctic Circle and is aiming to reach northern Germany by September.

He is hoping to raise £5,000 for the Sharing Fund, a new fund managed by the Community Foundation to support people and community groups across Cumbria who are facing real challenges – whether hardship, isolation, or just needing a bit of help to get back on their feet.

Any donations up to £5,000 will be matched £ for £ by an anonymous donor, doubling the impact of donations.

Patrick said:“Enjoying an adventure while trying to put something back into my community seems like a good way of marking my 60th birthday. Cumbria has been a wonderful home to me and my daughters for the last 30 years and we have been lucky enough to get the help we needed to navigate the rocky periods of life when they came along. It seems a good idea to put something back into the county that has given me so much and help others in the future.”

Caroline Adams, Development Manager at Cumbria Community Foundation, said:“We are delighted that Patrick has chosen to take on this epic European challenge in support of Cumbrian communities in need. All of our trustees are volunteers who give a huge amount of their time and expertise to support the Foundation, so for Patrick to also take on this gruelling cycle challenge really is incredible.”

To support Patrick and donate to the Sharing Fund, please visit .

Cumbria Community Foundation awards around £7 million in grants annually through over 100 funds created by local people, families, and businesses who want to make a difference.

To find out more about setting up a fund or supporting those in need across Cumbria, please contact Caroline Adams, Development Manager, on 01900 820825 or email ...