UK's NATIONAL OVARIAN CANCER SUPPORT CHARITY OVACOME SET TO VISIT WALES

MENAFN - Pressat) Ovacome, the UK's ovarian cancer support charity, will host two events in Wales this August. 7,500 people are diagnosed with ovarian cancer every year, and one in 50 women can expect a diagnosis in their lifetime. Ovarian cancer is classed as an uncommon cancer, and many diagnosed with the disease can feel isolated, which is one of the reasons why these events are so important.

On Friday 15 August a Community and Support event will take place in Brecon , which will provide the chance for anyone affected by ovarian cancer to speak to the Ovacome support team and find out more about what they can offer. The event will also serve as an opportunity for organisations who support communities in Wales to find out more about the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer.

Ovacome's Health Equalities Manager, Liz Waters, spoke to the importance of the charity hosting this event:

“We are delighted to be visiting Brecon to meet local community organisations and people affected by ovarian cancer. Ovacome is committed to tackling health inequalities, and we know how important it is to meet underserved communities, including those who live in rural areas, to understand how we can remove the barriers that exist when accessing information, diagnosis, treatment and support for ovarian cancer.”

Ovacome will then host a Health and Wellbeing Day on Saturday 16 August in Cardiff at the Clayton Hotel, St Mary Street, CF10 1GD. Ovacome invites anyone who has been affected by ovarian cancer, including friends and family of those diagnosed, to attend the event. On the day attendees will receive presentations from experts, and there will be workshops to help people live as well as possible with their diagnosis. Importantly, the event will provide the opportunity to meet others who also have been diagnosed with the disease.

Anna Hudson, head of Ovacome's Support Services commented on this event saying:

“We've not had a chance to provide an event in Wales since 2019, so we're excited to be returning to Cardiff to meet with our members in Wales. We've got a fantastic line-up of speakers, and we're delighted to be welcoming expert clinician Dr Sadie Jones, as well as experts leading sessions in Diet, Music for Relaxation and Sound Bath Therapy."

One of Ovacome's members, Amanda, who is attending the Cardiff event with her husband Mark, has encouraged others affected by ovarian cancer to attend the day. Amanda was diagnosed with ovarian cancer back in 2016 and has utilised Ovacome for information and support for the last seven years.

“I would really encourage anyone based in or near Wales, who've been affected by ovarian cancer in any way, to just give the Health and Wellbeing Day a try! It's not just about the speakers or lectures, it's about meeting other people and making that connection. Ovacome has been just brilliant for me, it's so community based, so understanding and so supportive, and it doesn't matter whether it's yourself or a family member affected by this disease – Ovacome will support you, so come along and get involved!”

To register for these events and find out more information, including timings, full address details and the full agendas for the events, visit:

You can also call 0800 0087054 or email ... for further information or support. Ovacome are able to provide practical and financial assistance for travel or accommodation, if required.

Ovacome's Cardiff Health and Wellbeing Day has kindly been funded by the Oakdale Trust.

About Ovacome

Ovacome is the UK's ovarian cancer support charity. We have been providing personalised support and information to those diagnosed with ovarian cancer and their loved ones since 1996.

We are at the heart of the ovarian cancer community and as a membership charity, we work directly to meet the needs of those affected by the disease.

Our support services include:

· Telephone, email, text and instant chat support

· An online forum

· Regional events including health and wellbeing days and information sessions

· A programme of online talks, workshops and support groups

We also work to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, as well as the lived experiences of those affected by it. We run our B.E.A.T symptom awareness campaign among the general public and educate student doctors and nurses through our Survivors Teaching Students programme.

We work alongside clinicians and researchers to ensure that patient voices are heard in policy and research.

Find out more about our work by visiting org.