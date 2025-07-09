J&K Tourism Bouncing Back, Pilgrims Happy With Situation: CM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that the tourism sector in the Union Territory is witnessing a revival, with the number of tourists increasing with each passing day.

Speaking to reporters in West Bengal, where he is scheduled to attend a Tourism Fair, Omar said the situation in J&K is improving and visitors are returning in encouraging numbers.

“Things are not as bad as you are describing. A good number of tourists are returning to the region. The Amarnath Yatra has also commenced a few days back, and a good number of devotees are visiting the holy cave shrine via both routes. They are happy with the situation there,” he said.

Omar added that he was in Kolkata to promote J&K tourism.“We want a good number of people from West Bengal to visit Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Notably, tourism activity has picked up pace alongside the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. Commissioner Secretary Tourism, Yasha Mudgal, also noted on Tuesday that the sector is on track to match last year's figures. She was speaking to reporters during the two-day National Secretaries Conference held at SKICC, which saw participation from tourism secretaries across the country.

During the same event, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, referred to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack - which claimed 26 civilian lives - as an“Amavas ki kali raat” (a dark moonless night), and urged people to focus on the future with resilience and unity.

“We must not let one dark night define the future. We have to forget the Pahalgam terror attack as 'Amavas ki kali raat' and focus on building a brighter tomorrow,” Shekhawat said while addressing the Tourism Secretaries' Meet of Union Territories.