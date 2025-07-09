Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
TELUS Corporation

TELUS Corporation


2025-07-09 03:10:18
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:56 AM EST - TELUS Corporation : Today provided an update on its process in respect of the previously announced unsolicited non-binding proposal received on June 11, for 100% of the outstanding multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares of TELUS Digital not already owned by TELUS Corporation. TELUS Corporation shares T.T are trading up $0.01 at $22.63.

MENAFN09072025000212011056ID1109781158

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search