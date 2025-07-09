Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mainstreet Equity Corp.

Mainstreet Equity Corp.


2025-07-09 03:10:18
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:01 PM EST - Mainstreet Equity Corp. : Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per Common Share of Mainstreet for the quarter ending June 30. The dividend is payable on July 31, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 17. Mainstreet Equity Corp. shares T are trading up $0.60 at $185.60.

MENAFN09072025000212011056ID1109781157

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search