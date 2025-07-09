403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Neo Performance Materials Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:05 PM EST - Neo Performance Materials Inc : Has been awarded the supply contract for a new platform of permanent rare earth magnets with a prominent European Tier 1 supplier of electric vehicle traction motors to a major OEM. Both the Tier 1 and OEM represent new additions to Neo's growing customer base. This new commercial partnership further strengthens Neo's reputation as a preferred supplier to multiple automotive clients. Neo Performance Materials Inc shares T are trading up $0.79 at $15.37.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment