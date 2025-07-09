Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:05 PM EST - Neo Performance Materials Inc : Has been awarded the supply contract for a new platform of permanent rare earth magnets with a prominent European Tier 1 supplier of electric vehicle traction motors to a major OEM. Both the Tier 1 and OEM represent new additions to Neo's growing customer base. This new commercial partnership further strengthens Neo's reputation as a preferred supplier to multiple automotive clients. Neo Performance Materials Inc shares T are trading up $0.79 at $15.37.

