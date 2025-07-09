403
TSX Gains In First Hour
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Canada's largest market opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in real estate shares, while investors looked out for trade and tariff updates.
The TSX Composite Index recovered 71.25 points to open Wednesday at 26,974.82
The Canadian dollar was down 0.13 cents
at 73.03 cents U.S.
Meanwhile, Nissan Motor halted production of three models for Canada at its Tennessee and Mississippi plants amid mutual tariffs imposed by the U.S. and Canada on auto exports.
The Globe and Mail reported that asset manager Blackstone and U.S. equity funds were in talks to buy H&R assets with an activist investor pressuring the real estate investment trust to sell. Units of H&R captured 53 cents, or 4.4%, to $12.52.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange inched up 2.96 points to begin Wednesday at 754.87.
All but two of the 12 TSX subgroups were ahead, with health-care haler by 0.9%, real-estate building 0.6%, and financials richer 0.5%.
The two laggards were energy, sliding 0.3%, and consumer staples, off 0.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks rose Wednesday, led by tech, as Nvidia reached a major milestone, while investors monitor the latest tariff updates from President Donald Trump.
The Dow Jones Industrials rebounded 217.81 points to 44,458.27.
The S&P 500 index revived 38.7 points to 6,264.22.
The NASDAQ Composite barreled ahead 201.49 points, or 1%, to 20,418.
Nvidia shares traded 2% higher, making it the first company to reach a market capitalization of $4 trillion.
Other major tech names also rose, including Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Alphabet.
Those moves came as traders seemingly shrugged off the latest tariff-related headlines of the week.
In addition to watching further tariff policy developments on Wednesday, traders will be monitoring the release of the Federal Open Market Committee's minutes from its last meeting.
Prices for the 10-year treasury gained, raising yields to 4.38% from Tuesday's 4.41%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices recovered 40 cents to $67.93 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dropped $6.70 to $3,310.20 U.S. an ounce.
