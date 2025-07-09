Laser By Aleya Launches New Laser-Based Acne Treatment Program For Hormonal Skin Conditions

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Great Neck, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Laser by Aleya , is announcing the official launch of adesigned to support clients experiencing, including jawline breakouts, acne scarring, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. This new offering expands the clinic's skin service portfolio beyond hair removal to address a growing need for non-invasive, result-driven acne solutions.







Visible Impact of Hormonal Acne on Skin: A Growing Concern Addressed by Targeted Laser Treatments

The new program uses non-ablative laser technology combined with personalized consultation and aftercare to support long-term skin recovery and confidence in clients experiencing hormonal skin disruptions.

"This launch was driven by client demand," said Aleya Bamdad , Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "Many of our clients were struggling with recurring breakouts and inflammation tied to hormonal cycles, and we developed a targeted program to meet that need with the latest technology."

Service Overview

The program is now available and includes:



Skin consultation and sensitivity assessment

Non-ablative laser treatment for inflammation and discoloration

Support for acne-prone areas such as cheeks, jawline, and chin Post-care regimen tailored to sensitive or healing skin

Treatments are performed by trained professionals using FDA-cleared laser systems suitable for a range of skin types.

Market Context

According to a 2023 publication in The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, over 50% of women aged 20-40 report adult acne, much of it linked to hormonal shifts. Laser by Aleya developed this new offering in response to this segment's ongoing search for clinic-supported, longer-term skincare solutions.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments , Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin . Founded by Aleya Bamdad , a certified expert with 20 years of experience , Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results , setting the standard in quality hair removal services .

Contact Info

Aleya Bamdad

Founder & CEO

Email: ...

Phone: (516) 551-8194

