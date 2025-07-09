Laser By Aleya Launches New Laser-Based Acne Treatment Program For Hormonal Skin Conditions
Visible Impact of Hormonal Acne on Skin: A Growing Concern Addressed by Targeted Laser Treatments
The new program uses non-ablative laser technology combined with personalized consultation and aftercare to support long-term skin recovery and confidence in clients experiencing hormonal skin disruptions.
"This launch was driven by client demand," said Aleya Bamdad , Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "Many of our clients were struggling with recurring breakouts and inflammation tied to hormonal cycles, and we developed a targeted program to meet that need with the latest technology."
Service Overview
The program is now available and includes:
- Skin consultation and sensitivity assessment Non-ablative laser treatment for inflammation and discoloration Support for acne-prone areas such as cheeks, jawline, and chin Post-care regimen tailored to sensitive or healing skin
Treatments are performed by trained professionals using FDA-cleared laser systems suitable for a range of skin types.
Market Context
According to a 2023 publication in The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, over 50% of women aged 20-40 report adult acne, much of it linked to hormonal shifts. Laser by Aleya developed this new offering in response to this segment's ongoing search for clinic-supported, longer-term skincare solutions.
About Laser by Aleya
Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments , Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin . Founded by Aleya Bamdad , a certified expert with 20 years of experience , Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results , setting the standard in quality hair removal services .
Contact Info
Aleya Bamdad
Founder & CEO
Email: ...
Phone: (516) 551-8194
