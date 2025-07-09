Chicken Farmers Of Canada Launches New Campaign To Make Chicken The Ultimate Anytime Protein Snack
With health-conscious Gen Z and Millennials increasingly prioritizing protein-yet often reaching for processed bars and powders instead-this campaign offers a fresh perspective: Canadian-raised chicken is the nutritious, convenient option they've been looking for.
"The idea started with a simple question: why not chicken?" said Michael Laliberté, CEO of Chicken Farmers of Canada. "It's time to think beyond traditional meals and recognize chicken as the go-to snack for energy, taste, and trust in every bite."
Backed by the insight that 71% of consumers[1] want to eat more protein, and that protein has become the top nutritional priority for many Canadians[2], the campaign highlights chicken's nutritional benefits, including 23 grams or more of protein per 100-gram serving, depending on the cut. It also emphasizes chicken's ability to fuel real moments, from post-run cravings to midday slumps.
Look for the Raised by a Canadian Farmer brand when you shop.
Chicken Farmers of Canada invites Canadians to discover how chicken can fit seamlessly into any routine. For recipes and snack inspiration, visit chicken .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment