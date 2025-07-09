Chicken Farmers Of Canada Launches New Campaign To Make Chicken The Ultimate Anytime Protein Snack

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Chicken Farmers of Canada is proud to announce the launch of its latest national campaign, Chicken. Eat it Anytime. Designed to reframe how Canadians think about chicken, the campaign positions this versatile protein as the perfect snack for on-the-go lifestyles.

With health-conscious Gen Z and Millennials increasingly prioritizing protein-yet often reaching for processed bars and powders instead-this campaign offers a fresh perspective: Canadian-raised chicken is the nutritious, convenient option they've been looking for.

"The idea started with a simple question: why not chicken?" said Michael Laliberté, CEO of Chicken Farmers of Canada. "It's time to think beyond traditional meals and recognize chicken as the go-to snack for energy, taste, and trust in every bite."

Backed by the insight that 71% of consumers[1] want to eat more protein, and that protein has become the top nutritional priority for many Canadians[2], the campaign highlights chicken's nutritional benefits, including 23 grams or more of protein per 100-gram serving, depending on the cut. It also emphasizes chicken's ability to fuel real moments, from post-run cravings to midday slumps.

Look for the Raised by a Canadian Farmer brand when you shop.

Chicken Farmers of Canada invites Canadians to discover how chicken can fit seamlessly into any routine. For recipes and snack inspiration, visit chicken .