Bayhorse Silver Pegasus Silver/Copper Project IP Survey Parameters

Figure 1. Planned IP survey area

Following the recent VTEM Survey and subsequent geological mapping program, the Company's senior geologists believe the Pegasus ground presents some exciting exploration possibilities. In this virtually unexplored area, there are some significant geophysical anomalies as well as surface Cu oxide showings that suggests the following possible targets that will be covered by the IP Survey:







Figure 2. Mineralization targets

a) An extension of the epithermal high-grade silver mineralization similar to the Bayhorse Mine.

b) A Cu porphyry.

c) Skarn hosted mineralization formed in some of the limestone-marbles identified during the mapping program with potential gold mineralization.

The planned IP survey area covers over one-third of the Pegasus property along the strike of the low-resistivity zone, the low magnetic zone where there are rhyolite outcrops, and the area of possible skarn hosted mineralization. It is intended to test the hypothesis that the silver bearing epithermal structures at the Bayhorse Silver Mine extend across the Snake River into the mining friendly jurisdiction of Idaho in sufficient quantity to allow for consideration for discovery of a second Silver Mine.

Skarn deposits are economically significant, often hosting valuable metals like copper and gold. Up to 10 g/t gold is present at the adjacent silver rich Bayhorse Silver Mine (Silver King Mines, 1984). Gold showings were identified at the north end of the Pegasus claims during the recent geological mapping program, which gives the geological team confidence that further gold mineralization will be identified, along with the silver and copper.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill, comments on the recent passing of President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill ("BBB"), "Its stated goals are to Fast-Track permitting for mining projects, provide tax incentives for mining & processing, and encourage domestic production and processing of critical minerals through tax relief and royalty holidays. Significantly for Bayhorse, with a fully permitted processing facility in mining friendly Idaho, it also provides mandates for domestic processing & refining." O'Neill further comments, in his opinion, "Bayhorse Silver should be a big beneficiary from fast tracking the permitting process, and with "BBBs" further goal of broadening the list of minerals designated as "critical" for national security and economic stability, the BBB should bring much needed attention to the mining and exploration sector."

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content. Mark Abrams, AIPG, a Qualified Person, and a Director of the Company, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this news release.