Digital Silk Launches ADA-Compliant Branding Framework To Support Inclusive Design In 2025

As businesses respond to a rise in accessibility-related legal actions-over 4,600 web accessibility lawsuits were filed in U.S. federal courts in 2023 according to UsableNet-Digital Silk's framework offers a structured approach to ADA-compliant branding. This includes guidance on accessible typography, contrast ratios, inclusive imagery, and messaging that supports equitable digital experiences.

What the ADA-Compliant Branding Framework Includes:



Brand color audits and palette adjustments for contrast and readability

Font pairings and layout templates aligned with WCAG 2.2 compliance

Inclusive iconography, image curation, and tone-of-voice adaptations

Accessibility design reviews integrated into branding deliverables Industry-specific compliance recommendations for legal, healthcare, and eCommerce sectors

Leadership Perspective on Accessible Branding

"Creating an inclusive brand identity is no longer optional-it's becoming a necessary standard," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our ADA-compliant branding framework is designed to help companies meet compliance requirements while maintaining a strong and cohesive visual presence."

The framework is now available to all Digital Silk branding clients and will be incorporated into new brand development projects moving forward. Clients operating in regulated sectors or those seeking to expand digital reach across diverse user bases may benefit from adopting accessibility-first brand strategies early in the creative process.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a full-service Branding Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to support engagement and visibility through tailored digital marketing services.