American Marketing Association Chicago Appoints Chris Mcguire As President For 2025-2026 Term

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago), the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, announces updates to its 2025/2026 fiscal year Board of Directors (board). The AMA Chicago board is comprised of volunteer leaders based in the Chicagoland area, who are impactful visionaries in their respective fields of marketing. Its new leadership slate is effective as of July 2025.

Chris McGuire was named President, succeeding Josh Blacksmith who will remain on the Executive Committee. McGuire served as president of the AMA Chicago chapter during fiscal year 2023-2024. During his term, he championed the development of the chapter's mentorship program, helping to create meaningful connections between marketing professionals at all career stages. His leadership laid the groundwork for stronger member engagement and long-term professional growth within the organization. AMA Chicago also welcomed three new board members:



Christine Buck , Board Director, EVP and Trustee at The A.N. Pearl G. Barnett Family Foundation and a board Member at Large

Steve Krull , CEO at Be Found Online (BFO) and a board Member at Large Peg Murphy , Associate Professor – Communication Department at Columbia College Chicago and a board Member at Large

"It's a true privilege to serve as President of AMA Chicago," says McGuire. "This chapter has long been a driving force in connecting, developing, and celebrating Chicago's vibrant marketing community. As we look ahead, our focus remains on creating inclusive, high-impact experiences that inspire innovation, foster growth, and build lasting relationships across the full spectrum of marketing professionals. I'm honored to lead such a talented board, and I'm excited for what we'll accomplish together in the year ahead."

In addition to its new members, the following members are returning to the board for another term:



Beverly Moore , MS, MarCom, AMA PCM/CDMP; Secretary

Suky Lawlor , Vice President of Communications

Lauren Nagys , Vice President of Programming

Lana Johnson , Vice President of Membership Relations

Jamie McGarry , Vice President of Sponsorship

Srinivas Reddy , Director of Marketing Insights

Karolyn Raphael , Director of Public Relations

Kelly Bradley , Director of Communications

Tim Carr , Director of Programming Jennifer Severns - Member at Large

The board's Executive Committee includes Executive Director Bonnie Massa, Chris McGuire, Josh Blacksmith, Karen Hatfield, Tony Blasco, and Beverly Moore.

"Our Board of Directors plays a vital role in shaping the impact and reach of AMA Chicago," said Bonnie Massa, Executive Director of AMA Chicago. "We're thrilled to welcome a dynamic mix of new and returning leaders whose diverse expertise and enthusiasm will drive our mission forward. Together, we're committed to building an inclusive community where marketers at every stage can grow, connect, and thrive."

About American Marketing Association Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, is 87 years strong. AMA Chicago provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and consultancies are invited to join AMA Chicago to connect with marketers from every industry and skill set. Visit amachicago to learn more and join.







