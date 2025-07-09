College Of Dupage Welcomes Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi As Eighth President

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - As the eighth President of College of DuPage, Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi is excited to build upon the institution's reputation as a leader in higher education.

"College of DuPage is an exceptional institution, and it is clear that its faculty and staff care for one another and the success of our students," he said. "I am proud to join that work as we start a new chapter at the College."

The Board of Trustees approved Dr. Siddiqi as the College's eighth President following the retirement of President Dr. Brian Caputo and the service of Dr. Christine M. Hammond as interim president for the past year.

"Dr. Siddiqi mirrors the college's dedication to excellence and is deeply committed to student success," said Board Chair Christine Fenne. "He is truly a visionary leader. Together, with faculty, staff and students, we will continue to help strengthen College of DuPage."

With more than two decades of leadership experience in the corporate sector and public higher education, Dr. Siddiqi previously served as Vice Chancellor of Instructional Innovation and Digital Strategy and as President of Central College within the Houston Community College System, where he led district-wide initiatives in student success, curricular reform, community engagement and the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and immersive learning technologies.

Additional previous roles include interim college president, provost and vice president of academics and student development at Morton College in Cicero, Illinois, and executive director of the Manufacturing and Skills Programs at the City Colleges of Chicago. Prior to higher education, Dr. Siddiqi held various roles in the corporate sector.

Dr. Siddiqi holds an Ed.D. in Adult Education from Northern Illinois University, as well as graduate degrees in business and industrial technology. He has completed executive education programs at Harvard and Stanford universities.

A published scholar and frequent presenter, he engages nationally and internationally on topics related to higher education, innovation and institutional transformation.







