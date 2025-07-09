Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Clara Technologies Unaware Of Any Material Change


2025-07-09 03:09:00
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - At the request of CIRO, Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (the " Company ") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Clara Technologies Corp. is an innovator in enterprise-level Quantum and AI solutions.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

MENAFN09072025004218003983ID1109781118

