MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Digital Silk , an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, has announced the launch of a newservice aimed at helping businesses assess and refine their logos for performance across today's multi-platform environments.







Digital Silk Launches Logo Optimization Audit to Help Brands Improve Visual Consistency Across Platforms

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



As brand assets are increasingly displayed on mobile apps, social media profiles, digital ads, and dark mode interfaces, logos designed for traditional print use are often falling short. Digital Silk's new audit evaluates logos for responsiveness, legibility, contrast, and scalability-critical elements for maintaining visual impact across modern touchpoints.

According to a 2024 study by Lucidpress, consistent brand presentation can potentially increase revenue by up to 33%, yet many businesses struggle with logo inconsistency across digital channels.

What the Logo Optimization Audit Includes:



Analysis of logo performance in light and dark mode settings

Recommendations for spacing, scale, and minimum size across platforms

File format and usage best practices for web, mobile, and print

Identification of color or contrast issues that may affect accessibility Optional redesign suggestions for outdated or complex logos

Leadership Perspective on Logo Consistency

"A strong logo is more than a symbol-it's a functional tool for recognition," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "This audit is designed to help brands evaluate whether their logo is built for today's multi-device digital environment."

The Logo Optimization Audit is now available to all new and existing branding clients. It forms part of Digital Silk's broader approach to creating adaptive brand identities that remain effective across platforms and screen sizes.

More information is available at:

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a full-service Branding Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to support engagement and visibility through tailored digital marketing services.