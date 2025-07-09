TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - June 2025
|June 2025
|May 2025
|June 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,921
|1,901
|1,808
|New Issuers Listed
|25
|25
|12
|IPOs
|25
|24
|12
|Graduates from TSXV
|0
|0
|0
|Issues Listed
|2,570
|2,549
|2,469
|IPO Financings Raised
|$73,807,675
|$110,235,050
|$168,156,016
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$1,355,391,635
|$693,175,298
|$2,587,512,865
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$2,341,154,318
|$81,923,725
|$811,308,400
|Total Financings Raised
|$3,770,353,628
|$885,334,073
|$3,566,977,281
|Total Number of Financings
|55
|41
|56
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,452,815,171,744
|$5,308,651,801,156
|$4,387,880,547,804
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|140
|76
|+84.2
|IPOs
|123
|70
|+75.7
|Graduates from TSXV
|4
|5
|-20.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$602,762,176
|$389,295,852
|+54.8
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$4,453,774,173
|$8,831,667,771
|-49.6
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$3,431,723,683
|$991,424,800
|+246.1
|Total Financings Raised
|$8,488,260,032
|$10,212,388,423
|-16.9
|Total Number of Financings
|279
|232
|+20.3
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,452,815,171,744
|$4,387,880,547,804
|+24.3
TSX Venture Exchange **
|
|June 2025
|May 2025
|June 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,803
|1,808
|1,893
|New Issuers Listed
|5
|7
|5
|IPOs
|2
|1
|1
|Graduates to TSX
|0
|0
|0
|Issues Listed
|1,871
|1,874
|1,967
|IPO Financings Raised
|$11,700,115
|$1,017,070
|$308,500
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$269,197,607
|$18,101,993
|$34,323,158
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$447,642,173
|$385,434,193
|$354,811,530
|Total Financings Raised
|$728,539,895
|$404,553,256
|$389,443,188
|Total Number of Financings
|100
|83
|94
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$105,571,504,780
|$101,471,291,422
|$78,565,573,363
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|22
|26
|-15.4
|IPOs
|5
|9
|-44.4
|Graduates to TSX
|4
|5
|-20.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$13,234,685
|$2,954,000
|+348.0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$642,000,265
|$344,635,903
|+86.3
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$2,656,890,106
|$1,645,138,568
|+61.5
|Total Financings Raised
|$3,312,125,056
|$1,992,728,471
|+66.2
|Total Number of Financings
|568
|572
|-0.7
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$105,571,504,780
|$78,565,573,363
|+34.4
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2025:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|3iQ XRP ETF
|XRPQ
|BetaPro -3x Nasdaq-100 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF
|SQQQ
|BetaPro 3x Nasdaq-100 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF
|TQQQ
|BetaPro -3x S&P 500 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF
|SSPX
|BetaPro 3x S&P 500 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF
|TSPX
|Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF
|DMQC
|Evolve XRP ETF
|XRP
|Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund
|FCRC
|Franklin International Core Equity Fund
|FCRI
|Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund
|FCRU
|Harvest Apple Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|APLE
|iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF
|XSMB
|iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XTOH
|iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF
|XTOT
|JPMorgan US Core Active ETF
|JCOR
|NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund
|NTGA
|NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund
|NTGB
|NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund
|NTGC
|Purpose XRP ETF
|XRPP
|SavvyLong (2X) AAPL ETF
|AAPU
|SavvyLong (2X) AMZN ETF
|AMZU
|SavvyLong (2X) GOOGL ETF
|ALPU
|SavvyLong (2X) MSFT ETF
|MSFU
|SavvyLong (2X) NVDA ETF
|NVDU
|SavvyLong (2X) TSLA ETF
|TSLU
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Adagio 2 Capital Inc.
|ADAD.P
|Atlas Energy Corp.
|ATLE
|AXO Copper Corp.
|AXO
|Bitcoin Treasury Corporation
|BTCT
|Finex Metals Ltd.
|FINX
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , TSX Trust , TMX Trayport , TMX Datalinx , TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile , which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup .
