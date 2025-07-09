TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - June 2025

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for June 2025.

TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in June 2025, compared with 25 in the previous month and 12 in June 2024. The new listings were 25 exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in June 2025 increased 326% compared to the previous month, and were up 6% compared to June 2024. The total number of financings in June 2025 was 55, compared with 41 the previous month and 56 in June 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: .

There were five new issuers on TSXV in June 2025, compared with seven in the previous month and five in June 2024. The new listings were two mining companies, one oil & gas company, one financial services company and one Capital Pool Company. Total financings raised in June 2025 increased 80% compared to the previous month, and were up 87% compared to June 2024. There were 100 financings in June 2025, compared with 83 in the previous month and 94 in June 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2025 can be viewed at .

Toronto Stock Exchange