TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - June 2025


2025-07-09 03:08:59
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for June 2025.

TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in June 2025, compared with 25 in the previous month and 12 in June 2024. The new listings were 25 exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in June 2025 increased 326% compared to the previous month, and were up 6% compared to June 2024. The total number of financings in June 2025 was 55, compared with 41 the previous month and 56 in June 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: .

There were five new issuers on TSXV in June 2025, compared with seven in the previous month and five in June 2024. The new listings were two mining companies, one oil & gas company, one financial services company and one Capital Pool Company. Total financings raised in June 2025 increased 80% compared to the previous month, and were up 87% compared to June 2024. There were 100 financings in June 2025, compared with 83 in the previous month and 94 in June 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2025 can be viewed at .

Toronto Stock Exchange


June 2025 May 2025 June 2024
Issuers Listed 1,921 1,901 1,808
New Issuers Listed 25 25 12
IPOs 25 24 12
Graduates from TSXV 0 0 0
Issues Listed 2,570 2,549 2,469
IPO Financings Raised $73,807,675 $110,235,050 $168,156,016
Secondary Financings Raised $1,355,391,635 $693,175,298 $2,587,512,865
Supplemental Financings Raised $2,341,154,318 $81,923,725 $811,308,400
Total Financings Raised $3,770,353,628 $885,334,073 $3,566,977,281
Total Number of Financings 55 41 56
Market Cap Listed Issues $5,452,815,171,744 $5,308,651,801,156 $4,387,880,547,804

Year-to-date Statistics


2025 2024 % change
New Issuers Listed 140 76 +84.2
IPOs 123 70 +75.7
Graduates from TSXV 4 5 -20.0
IPO Financings Raised $602,762,176 $389,295,852 +54.8
Secondary Financings Raised $4,453,774,173 $8,831,667,771 -49.6
Supplemental Financings Raised $3,431,723,683 $991,424,800 +246.1
Total Financings Raised $8,488,260,032 $10,212,388,423 -16.9
Total Number of Financings 279 232 +20.3
Market Cap Listed Issues $5,452,815,171,744 $4,387,880,547,804 +24.3

TSX Venture Exchange **


June 2025 May 2025 June 2024
Issuers Listed 1,803 1,808 1,893
New Issuers Listed 5 7 5
IPOs 2 1 1
Graduates to TSX 0 0 0
Issues Listed 1,871 1,874 1,967
IPO Financings Raised $11,700,115 $1,017,070 $308,500
Secondary Financings Raised (1) $269,197,607 $18,101,993 $34,323,158
Supplemental Financings Raised $447,642,173 $385,434,193 $354,811,530
Total Financings Raised $728,539,895 $404,553,256 $389,443,188
Total Number of Financings 100 83 94
Market Cap Listed Issues $105,571,504,780 $101,471,291,422 $78,565,573,363

Year-to-date Statistics


2025 2024 % Change
New Issuers Listed 22 26 -15.4
IPOs 5 9 -44.4
Graduates to TSX 4 5 -20.0
IPO Financings Raised $13,234,685 $2,954,000 +348.0
Secondary Financings Raised (1) $642,000,265 $344,635,903 +86.3
Supplemental Financings Raised $2,656,890,106 $1,645,138,568 +61.5
Total Financings Raised $3,312,125,056 $1,992,728,471 +66.2
Total Number of Financings 568 572 -0.7
Market Cap Listed Issues $105,571,504,780 $78,565,573,363 +34.4

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2025:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol
3iQ XRP ETF XRPQ
BetaPro -3x Nasdaq-100 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF SQQQ
BetaPro 3x Nasdaq-100 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF TQQQ
BetaPro -3x S&P 500 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF SSPX
BetaPro 3x S&P 500 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF TSPX
Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF DMQC
Evolve XRP ETF XRP
Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund FCRC
Franklin International Core Equity Fund FCRI
Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund FCRU
Harvest Apple Enhanced High Income Shares ETF APLE
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTOH
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF XTOT
JPMorgan US Core Active ETF JCOR
NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund NTGA
NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund NTGB
NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund NTGC
Purpose XRP ETF XRPP
SavvyLong (2X) AAPL ETF AAPU
SavvyLong (2X) AMZN ETF AMZU
SavvyLong (2X) GOOGL ETF ALPU
SavvyLong (2X) MSFT ETF MSFU
SavvyLong (2X) NVDA ETF NVDU
SavvyLong (2X) TSLA ETF TSLU

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol
Adagio 2 Capital Inc. ADAD.P
Atlas Energy Corp. ATLE
AXO Copper Corp. AXO
Bitcoin Treasury Corporation BTCT
Finex Metals Ltd. FINX

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , TSX Trust , TMX Trayport , TMX Datalinx , TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile , which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup .

