Highvista Gold Inc. Reports On Annual Shareholders Meeting
The Meeting will be held for the following purposes:to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the report of the auditors thereon; to elect the directors for the Company for the ensuing year; to appoint McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors; to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution to approve and confirm the stock option plan of the Company; to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution to amend the articles of continuance of the Company to change the name of the Company to such name as the directors of the Company, in their sole discretion, may determine and as may be acceptable to the Director appointed under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario); to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution to effect the consolidation of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of up to ten (10) old common shares for one (1) new common share; to consider and, if thought advisable, approve with or without variation, an ordinary resolution of the majority of the minority Shareholders, to authorize and approve the delisting of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company from the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.
A shareholder wishing to be represented by proxy at the Meeting must deposit his, her or its duly executed form of proxy with the Company's transfer agent and registrar, Computershare Investor Services Inc., at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 not later than 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on Friday, July 25, 2025.
