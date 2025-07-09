Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Adds Several Taiwanese Groups To Export Control List

2025-07-09 03:07:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China has recently added eight Taiwanese organizations to its export control list, citing the need to safeguard national security and core interests, Azernews reports.

Among the newly listed entities are Aerospace Industrial Development, GEOSAT Aerospace & Technology, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science & Technology, JC Technology, CSBC Corporation, Jong Shyn Shipbuilding, Lungteh Shipbuilding, and Gong Wei.

As a result, the Ministry has imposed a strict prohibition on the export of dual-use goods-items that can serve both civilian and military purposes-to these organizations. All related supplies must be halted immediately.

This move marks a significant escalation in trade restrictions amid growing tensions in cross-strait relations. It reflects a broader global trend where countries are tightening controls over sensitive technologies and strategic industries to protect their national security in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

