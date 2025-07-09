Gabala To Host XIV International Music Festival In Honor Of Uzeyir Hajibeyli's 140Th Anniversary

MENAFN - AzerNews) The 14th Gabala International Music Festival will commence on July 24, under the initiative and organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with support from the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Music Academy, and Gilan Holding,reports.

This year, the festival carries special significance as it coincides with the 140th anniversary of the birth of the legendary Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli. To mark this milestone, the festival will be held in celebration of Hajibeyli's legacy, with the opening ceremony featuring a performance of his iconic composition“Cəngi.”

In addition to honoring Hajibeyli, the festival will also commemorate the anniversaries of two other distinguished Azerbaijani musicians: the 100th birthday of pianist and educator Rauf Atakishiyev, and the 90th birthday of celebrated composer Vasif Adigozalov. Both will be honored with special concert programs.

Running until July 29, the city of Gabala will once again become a vibrant hub of music, welcoming renowned performers, emerging young talents, and musical ensembles from around the world.

Since its inception in 2009, the Gabala International Music Festival has become a prominent venue for global musical dialogue, bringing together diverse voices from the world of classical music. Beyond being a celebration of classical masterpieces, the festival serves as a cultural bridge-uniting nations, transcending borders, and creating unforgettable moments through the universal language of music.

This year, the festival achieved a notable first. Traditionally held only in summer, it delighted audiences earlier this year with the debut of the“Winter Tale” International Music Festival in February, offering a new dimension to its seasonal programming.

The summer edition, in keeping with tradition, promises a series of dazzling performances and will continue to enrich Azerbaijan's vibrant cultural calendar.

All concerts throughout the festival are open to the public free of charge.