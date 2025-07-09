Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Notes Growth In Bus Import Market

Azerbaijan Notes Growth In Bus Import Market


2025-07-09 03:07:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan imported 210 buses during the first five months of 2025, marking a sharp increase in both quantity and value compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

The total value of imported buses reached $16,2 mln reflecting a 2.7-fold rise, or $10,3 mln more than the corresponding period of 2024.

In comparison, only 98 buses were imported during January–May 2024, indicating a substantial year-on-year jump of 112 units.

The increase suggests a significant renewal or expansion effort in Azerbaijan's transportation fleet, possibly aimed at strengthening public transit systems in urban centers or enhancing inter-city connectivity.

The import surge also highlights a growing demand for modernized and more efficient transportation infrastructure, aligning with national strategies to improve mobility and reduce environmental impact through newer, possibly greener vehicles.

MENAFN09072025000195011045ID1109781070

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search