Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
State Mortgage Fund Plays Major Role In Housing Finance

State Mortgage Fund Plays Major Role In Housing Finance


2025-07-09 03:07:45
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan has issued a total of ₼5.1 billion ($2.98 billion) in mortgage loans to date, according to Rasim Abdullayev, Chief Executive Officer of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN09072025000195011045ID1109781069

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search