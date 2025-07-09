Ukrainian Forces Use Ground Robots To Seize Enemy Position, Capture Russian Soldiers
"For the first time in history, occupiers have surrendered to the ground robots of the 3rd Assault Brigade! No infantry, no casualties. The brigade executed an unprecedented operation - attacking and clearing enemy positions in the Kharkiv region and capturing enemy troops using only drones and ground robotic platforms," the statement reads.
Enemy fortifications were initially targeted by FPV drones and kamikaze ground robots. As another robot approached a destroyed bunker, a Russian soldier surrendered to avoid detonation. The surviving invaders were then guided to Ukrainian lines by drones and taken prisoner according to protocol.
"Positions that had withstood multiple attempts by neighboring units were successfully cleared thanks to the precise assault actions of our robotic systems. Our forces have now secured the cleared fortifications and surrounding tree lines," the brigade added.Read also: Unmanned ground system“Muraha” approved for AFU use
The operation was carried out by the NC13 Ground Robotic Systems unit of the DEUS EX MACHINA drone systems company within the brigade's 2nd assault battalion.
"This is the first confirmed successful assault in modern warfare carried out entirely by unmanned platforms," the brigade said.
Illustrative photo
