Zelensky: Proposal For Leaders' Meeting At Vatican Remains Open

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I'm grateful for the meeting and a very substantive conversation with Pope Leo XIV. We value all the support and every prayer for peace in Ukraine. The proposal to hold meetings at the level of leaders at the Vatican remains open and entirely possible, with the goal of stopping Russian aggression and achieving a stable, lasting, and genuine peace. At present, only Moscow continues to reject this proposal, as it has turned down all other peace initiatives. We will continue to strengthen global solidarity so that diplomacy can still succeed," Zelensky said following the audience with the pontiff.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Pope for supporting Ukrainian children, particularly those returned from Russian captivity.

"Ukrainian children now have the opportunity for rehabilitation and rest in Italy, and such hospitality and sincerity are extremely important. Today, we also discussed the Vatican's continued efforts to help return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also spoke to Pope Leo XIV about the deep respect that Ukrainian society holds for Andrey Sheptytsky - his actions, including the rescue of Jews during the Second World War and his defense of the Christian faith.

Video: Vatican News

"We hope that Metropolitan Sheptytsky's contribution and merits will receive the recognition they deserve," he added.

He also extended an invitation to the Pope to visit Ukraine.

Pope Leo XIV receives Zelensky at his residence

On May 18, President Zelensky attended the enthronement ceremony of Pope Leo XIV. Following the ceremony, the pontiff and the Ukrainian leader held a private meeting, during which Zelensky presented Pope Leo XIV with an icon of the Mother of God with Child, painted on a fragment of an ammunition crate brought from the Kharkiv region.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine