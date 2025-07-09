Russia Preparing To Resume Active Assaults In Zaporizhzhia, Kherson Regions Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He said that fewer assaults were recorded in the area of responsibility over the past day compared to previous days.

"The enemy is currently conducting certain regrouping of forces and assets, moving assault personnel to forward positions, and carrying out engineering preparations for assaults - including mine-clearing of passage routes. They are also bringing in reserves and logistical support in preparation for renewed offensive actions in two sectors in the Zaporizhzhia region: Orikhiv and Huliaipole," Voloshyn said.

He noted that Russian forces are attempting to advance near the village of Malynivka in the Huliaipole sector.

Voloshyn added that the enemy is also deploying personnel along the Dnipro River axis, where they are expected to resume assault operations in the coming days.

He stated that in recent days there has been a "typical" number of artillery strikes and kamikaze drone attacks targeting both Ukrainian military positions and settlements near the front line.

"In addition, over the past few days, we have seen an increase in enemy airstrikes. The enemy has become more active, targeting the right [west] bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson sector, launching unguided aerial rocket strikes on several settlements," he said.

According to Voloshyn, Russian forces have significantly increased the number of kamikaze drone attacks on Kherson and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River.

"We're now recording around 200-250 kamikaze drone strikes per day in that area, up from 150-180 previously," he said.

He also noted that the enemy has "increased its use of artillery, striking targets on the right bank."