Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Meets With Kellogg In Rome

Zelensky Meets With Kellogg In Rome


2025-07-09 03:07:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

Keith Kellogg is part of the U.S. delegation attending the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is set to take place in the Italian capital on July 10–11.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his Administration intends to increase the supply of defensive weapons to Ukraine. He emphasized that Ukrainians must be able to defend themselves. This statement came following a pause in U.S. arms deliveries.

MENAFN09072025000193011044ID1109781063

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search