Zelensky Meets With Kellogg In Rome
Keith Kellogg is part of the U.S. delegation attending the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is set to take place in the Italian capital on July 10–11.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his Administration intends to increase the supply of defensive weapons to Ukraine. He emphasized that Ukrainians must be able to defend themselves. This statement came following a pause in U.S. arms deliveries.
