Ukraine's Armed Forces: One In Three Enemy Targets Neutralized In June By Unmanned Systems

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Syrskyi shared this update via Facebook .

“I received a substantive briefing from Major Robert Brovdi, the newly appointed Commander of the Forces of Unmanned Systems, who has approached his responsibilities actively and productively. The synergy between the Forces of Unmanned Systems and the 'Drone Line,' now consolidated into a single formation, is yielding tangible results. In June alone, one out of every three enemy targets destroyed by Ukraine's Defense Forces was attributed to the Forces of Unmanned Systems,” Syrskyi stated.

According to the General, in the past month, this formation struck over 19,600 targets and destroyed 5,024 of them. Specifically, they neutralized 88 Russian tanks, 129 armored fighting vehicles, 427 artillery systems, and 31 multiple launch rocket systems. Regarding enemy personnel, over 4,500 Russian troops were rendered combat ineffective, of whom 2,548 were confirmed killed.

Among the most effective units, Syrskyi highlighted“Birds of Magyar,”“Phoenix,”“Achilles,”“Nemesis,”“Steppe Predators,” and“Rarog.”

He expressed gratitude to the personnel of the Forces of Unmanned Systems for their professionalism and their effectiveness in eliminating Russian invaders, their weaponry, and military hardware.

Other briefings addressed crew preparation and capability-building for unmanned systems units; analysis of the use of maritime unmanned platforms in the Black Sea operational zone; and shifts in the enemy's use of electronic warfare measures.

Syrskyi underscored the importance of involving combat unit commanders in such meetings to leverage their field experience, innovations, and tactical proposals.

“I fully support the development and deployment of interceptor drones. The more of them we have, along with trained crews and deeply echeloned defenses along critical directions, the more secure Ukrainians in rear cities will sleep,” the General emphasized.

At the same time, he warned that“the enemy is also adapting, improving the capabilities of its strike UAVs, altering tactics, and increasingly employing fiber optics, artificial intelligence, and computer vision for FPV drones, while developing 'Geran' drones equipped with turbojet engines.”

“All of these points were covered in the intelligence report. We are forewarned and, therefore, forearmed. We are preparing effective countermeasures and will be implementing innovative projects within our unmanned systems forces,” he said.

Syrskyi stressed that this is a critical moment in the war.“Our ability to hold the battlefield depends on the skillful use of drones and on increasing their numbers and quality. UAVs help us eliminate more occupiers-especially infantry, which remains the most decisive in offensive operations.”

Moreover, unmanned systems help save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, including UAVs and ground robotic platforms.“Medical evacuation and logistics using ground robotic complexes are also among our priorities. We continue our efforts to endure and to prevail,” Syrskyi concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communication Department of the Air Force Command of Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that the Russian military is increasing its use of aerial attack assets, including strike UAVs and decoy drones, in assaults on Ukraine.

Photo: Ministry of Defense