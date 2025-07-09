Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Attack Hits Sumy's Power Grid Widespread Outages Reported

Russian Drone Attack Hits Sumy's Power Grid Widespread Outages Reported


2025-07-09 03:07:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Mayor of Sumy Oleksandr Lysenko on Telegram , citing the Sumyoblenergo.

"If you are currently experiencing disruptions in electricity distribution in Sumy, Sumy district, or Okhtyrka district – this is due to an attack by the Russian forces on the energy infrastructure of Sumy region. For security reasons, we are not disclosing the details and consequences, in order to avoid aiding the enemy in adjusting their future actions," he wrote.

Sumyoblenergo stated that energy workers are operating in an intensified mode to restore electricity distribution to every household.

Residents are urged to maintain information silence and refrain from sharing photos or videos of the aftermath of strikes, or any other data online that could help the enemy adjust its attacks or assess the condition of the energy system.

Read also: Two injured as Russian drone strike s humanitarian aid vehicle in Donetsk region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, air raid alerts were declared in several regions due to the threat of Russian strike drones.

MENAFN09072025000193011044ID1109781060

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search