Russian Drone Attack Hits Sumy's Power Grid Widespread Outages Reported
"If you are currently experiencing disruptions in electricity distribution in Sumy, Sumy district, or Okhtyrka district – this is due to an attack by the Russian forces on the energy infrastructure of Sumy region. For security reasons, we are not disclosing the details and consequences, in order to avoid aiding the enemy in adjusting their future actions," he wrote.
Sumyoblenergo stated that energy workers are operating in an intensified mode to restore electricity distribution to every household.
Residents are urged to maintain information silence and refrain from sharing photos or videos of the aftermath of strikes, or any other data online that could help the enemy adjust its attacks or assess the condition of the energy system.Read also: Two injured as Russian drone strike s humanitarian aid vehicle in Donetsk region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, air raid alerts were declared in several regions due to the threat of Russian strike drones.
