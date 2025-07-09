FM Sybiha Welcomes Historic ECHR Rulings As 'Justice In Action'
Sybiha called the ECHR rulings "historic," as they denounce Russia's aggression against Ukraine in the strongest terms.
“The court is as clear as ever: Russian occupiers committed horrific atrocities during this war, including extrajudicial executions, torture, child deportation, rape, oppression, and violations of free speech, religious freedoms, and other fundamental human rights. We particularly appreciate the ECHR's clear conclusion that Russia's goal is to destroy Ukrainian statehood and subjugate the Ukrainian people. This is yet another proof of Russia's genocidal aims,” he stated.
Ukraine's top diplomat also welcomed the Court's ruling on Russia's downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in July 2014.
“No more Russian lies. Russia bears full responsibility for this horrific crime. It is critical that Russia's efforts to cover up the crime by spreading false information are equivalent to inhumane treatment of the victims' relatives,” the minister emphasized.
According to Sybiha, today's decisions represent "justice in action." He congratulated his Dutch counterpart, Caspar Veldkamp, and the Netherlands on "this victory for justice."
“Together, we will continue to work to hold Russia and all Russian criminals accountable for their crimes, including their barbaric crime of aggression against Ukraine. Proper and full justice for Russian aggression against Ukraine must set the new moral foundation for all of Europe,” Sybiha underscored.Read also: Nearly 7,000 applications made to the ECHR by Ukrainians over Russian actions in 11 years
As Ukrinform previously reported, on July 9, the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg announced its decision in the inter-state case Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia. The Court recognized numerous human rights violations committed by the aggressor state.
The case concerns mass and systematic human rights abuses in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the abduction and attempted illegal transfer of orphaned children from those areas to Russia in 2014, and the downing of flight MH17.
