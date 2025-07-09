WHO Launches Monsoon Emergency Plan 2025 To Aid Over 1.3 Million At Risk In Pakistan
The plan aims to deliver medical support to more than 1.3 million people ahead of any potential flooding.
A high-level meeting was convened in Islamabad to formalize the strategy, chaired by Director General Health Dr. Shabana Saleem. The meeting, supported by WHO, focused on pre-flood planning, hospital readiness, medicine supply, and emergency healthcare services.
Also Read: Over 180 Million at Risk: UNICEF, WHO Urge Urgent Action on Alarming Anaemia Rates Among South Asian Women and Girls
As part of the plan, 33 districts across Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been identified as high-risk areas. Priority will be given to vulnerable groups including women, children, the elderly, people with disabilities, and the homeless.
Key components of the plan include:
Pre-positioning of emergency medicines and medical supplies
Strengthening of disease surveillance systems
Improvements in hospital sanitation, water, and drainage facilities
Deployment of mobile hospitals and provision of telemedicine services in remote areas
WHO representative Dr. Dapeng Luo emphasized,“We stand in solidarity with Pakistan to ensure timely assistance during any natural disaster. Our focus is to protect the most vulnerable.”
Pakistan has faced repeated climate-induced disasters in recent years, most notably the devastating 2022 floods that affected millions and destroyed thousands of health facilities. With the Meteorological Department forecasting heavy rainfall between July 7 and 9, and the NDMA reporting 79 deaths so far this season, the authorities stress that early preparedness can save countless lives.
The core objective of the Monsoon Emergency Plan is clear: to safeguard lives through proactive medical response and timely support before disaster strikes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment