Platformr And Clearscale Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate AWS Migration And Modernization

BEND, Ore., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Platformr, a leading AWS cloud management solution, and ClearScale, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, today announced a strategic partnership designed to transform how organizations migrate to and modernize on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The collaboration aims to eliminate the complexity, cost, and inefficiency traditionally associated with cloud transformation by combining Platformr's CloudOps automation capabilities with ClearScale's deep AWS expertise.

By integrating Platformr as an AWS CloudOps accelerator tool into ClearScale's end-to-end cloud services, the partnership transforms expensive, labor-intensive migration and modernization efforts into automated, cost-effective, repeatable wins. Customers can now expect to cut project timelines from months to days and scale rapidly with an expertly-managed AWS Organization aligned with best practices for security, compliance, reliability, and cost management.

The joint solution empowers organizations to fully leverage advanced AWS technologies and tools. Instead of dedicating valuable resources to maintaining and managing AWS infrastructure, companies can now shift their focus to designing and innovating the solutions that increase time-to-value and maximize their cloud investment.

"Our mission at Platformr is to simplify and accelerate AWS migration and modernization for organizations of all sizes. By partnering with ClearScale, we're enabling customers to move to AWS faster and more securely than ever before, turning what used to be months-long, resource-draining projects into streamlined, automated successes," said Ryan Comingdeer, CEO of Platformr.

"ClearScale is committed to delivering exceptional business outcomes, and this partnership with Platformr takes that commitment to the next level," said Matt Stoyka, CEO of ClearScale. "By leveraging Platformr, we can do more for our customers, giving them a faster, more reliable, and cost-effective path to AWS and collaborating with them to build and evolve their business."

About Platformr

Platformr is a cloud management platform that automates AWS CloudOps to deliver a secure, scalable cloud foundation for managing multiple accounts and operating confidently at scale. In less than an hour, Platformr configures and deploys an AWS framework aligned with well-architected best practices that centralizes cloud operations, access management, and visibility while ensuring improved cloud governance and operational efficiency. Trusted by businesses seeking to maximize the benefits of AWS with minimal risk and effort, Platformr empowers organizations to scale rapidly, reduce operational overhead, and focus on innovation rather than infrastructure. Learn more at and follow Platformr on LinkedIn .

About ClearScale

ClearScale, an all-in AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, delivers award-winning experience and expertise across AWS industries and competencies, empowering business leaders to create clear business value at speed and scale. Our core service areas include AWS Migration & Modernization, Cloud-Native Application Development, Infrastructure & DevOps Modernization, Data Modernization & Analytics, Application Modernization, Artificial Intelligence & MLOps, and Generative AI. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Platformr Media Relations

Jennifer Houston

[email protected]

ClearScale Media Relations

1-800-591-0442

[email protected]

SOURCE Platformr

