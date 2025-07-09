Prince Ali Chairs Jordan Football Association Meeting

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 9 (Petra) -- HRH Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, President of the Jordan Football Association (JFA), chaired a meeting on Wednesday attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.The meeting stressed the need for concerted efforts to build on the historic achievement of the Nashama's (the national football squad) qualification to the World Cup "as a success story to motivate youth and bring more achievements."Prince Ali said the association valued the government's support and keen attention to the youth and the sports sector.He stressed the need to build on the historic achievement of the national team's qualification for the first time to the World Cup finals, which requires intensive work and enhanced programs "to ensure the sustainability of this success that will positively impact the various components of the football ecosystem and leave a sporting legacy for future generations."For his part, the Prime Minister commended support by His Majesty King Abdullah II and HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and their tireless efforts and follow-up, which contributed to this historic achievement, along with Prince Ali's leadership of the association.The Prime Minister pledged the government's support for the national squad's progress in the next phase, particularly preparations for the World Cup, as well as creating a proper environment for fan associations to stand by the Nashama during the global event.Hassan announced that the government will double the JFA's budget, starting next year, in order to continue the achievements, support the expansion of training centers for promising footballers across the Kingdom's governorates, and leverage the infrastructure of youth centers to introduce additional training programs for football and other sports.The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of nurturing talent in sports and other domains and creating an appropriate infrastructure to hone their creativity, reiterating support for the establishment, maintenance and rehabilitation of training fields across all governorates of the Kingdom.He said a new international football stadium ordered by His Majesty the King will be built according to the highest standards with the necessary infrastructure to serve Jordanian sports.JFA Secretary-General Samar Nassar gave a presentation on the association's strategic plan that is focused on enhancing the technical performance of national squads, raising the level of national tournaments, supporting the youth sector, strengthening governance and financial solvency, developing infrastructure, expanding marketing and increasing fan engagement.She also reviewed the main features of the plan to prepare the Nashama for the World Cup, including training camps and quality fixtures, enhancing technical readiness, and raising the level of fan engagement during the tournament.Nassar also pointed to key challenges facing the football sector, including poor financial resource and infrastructure, and an urgent need to update sports legislation to meet aspirations in the next stage.Supporting clubs is a top priority as the cornerstone of the national football system, she stressed, calling for concerted efforts to harness capacitiers and resources to develop and establish new stadiums across the Kingdom.The meeting was attended by Minister of Youth Yazan Shdaifat and members of the Jordan Football Association board.