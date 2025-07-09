Jordan Participates In Inaugurating China-Arab Public Health Center

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 9 (Petra) – Secretary General of Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Mamoun Deibi'e, on Wednesday took part in the launching ceremony of China-Arab States Science and Technology Cooperation Center for Public Health.Held at the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine (FAHZU), China, the ceremony was attended by official and academic figures from China and Arab countries, as well as a number of ambassadors and officials from the health sector.In his speech during the ceremony, Deibi'e underlined the hub's importance in strengthening Arab-Chinese cooperation in the public health field.Deibi'e praised China's efforts in supporting initiatives that contribute to building "strategic" partnerships, based on scientific and technological innovation to serve human health.Jordan, he noted, looks forward to expanding cooperation with China in areas of infectious disease prevention, chronic disease management, and clinical application of scientific research.Deibi'e said this future vision also aims to launch joint training programs for health personnel, academic and professional exchange, and telemedicine service development, as well as strengthening international patient referral mechanisms.Deibi'e added that launch of the center coincides with the two countries' celebration of the 10th anniversary of their "strategic" partnership.On its goals, he expressed hope this joint cooperation would contribute to enhancing "a more prosperous and integrated" Arab-Chinese society in the coming period.