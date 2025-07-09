403
New Weight Equalization Class Graduates At Naval Training Center
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 9 (Petra) - The Royal Jordanian Naval Force and Boats Command's Naval Training Center on Wednesday celebrated the graduation of a weight equalization class with the participation of a number of the force's personnel in the presence of its commander.
They completed a 13-week course, including lectures and intensive training in nutrition and fitness, specialized nutritional programs, CrossFit and cardio exercises, gym, military marches of varying distances with missions, in addition to swimming and football.
"Such courses enhance the Naval Forces' readiness and raise the level of individual and collective performance, as a key pillar in preparing and qualifying a military fighter capable of efficiently facing challenges in the field," said the Royal Naval Force's commander.
Toward the end of the ceremony, certificates and awards were handed to participants.
The Maritime Training Center holds numerous specialized courses for members of the Jordan Armed Forces, security agencies, and those from Arab and friendly countries.
