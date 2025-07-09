PDTRA Pledges Action To Address Tourist Drop To Petra

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, July 9 (Petra) - Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) is working to take the "necessary" measures to mitigate impact of the tourist decline on Wadi Musa district's investors and local community, in cooperation with relevant government institutions, its Chairman, Dr. Fares Breizat, said.Breizat made the pledge in a meeting Tuesday with the district's investors and shop owners in the commercial market, held as part of PDTRA's ongoing efforts to monitor repercussions of the regional crisis on the region's investment and tourism sector.During the meeting, discussions went over challenges facing investors amid the drop in visitor numbers to the ancient city of Petra due to current regional developments, which have "negatively impacted tourist activity and the economy."Breizat also stressed the PDTRA's "keenness" to maintain "continuous" contact with the private sector and listen to their feedback and suggestions to address this crisis.The authority, he stated, will continue its support for local projects and enhance the investment environment, which would preserve sustainability of the tourism sector in Petra, calling for concerted efforts during this "critical phase facing the sector."In turn, investors reviewed the key current hardships ravaging the area's commercial activity, calling for launching facilitations and incentives to alleviate their economic burdens and ensure continuity of their businesses under the current circumstances.