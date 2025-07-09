403
Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza Extends Water Pipeline To Provide 12,000 Liters Daily
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, July 9 (Petra) The Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza 82 extended Wednesday a water pipeline to supply nearby residential areas with potable water, delivering 12,000 liters daily.
This initiative benefits over 8,000 Palestinians, aiming to alleviate the ongoing water crisis and improve living conditions amid the severe shortage of clean water in the Strip.
The hospital's force commander stated that the pipeline was constructed in accordance with technical and health standards to ensure a continuous flow of safe water.
He added that all water supplies are subjected to rigorous laboratory testing by the relevant authorities in Gaza to confirm their suitability for drinking.
Gazans voiced their gratitude to Jordan for its sustained support, emphasising that this effort directly addresses their daily needs amid challenging humanitarian conditions.
The Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza continues to provide essential medical and humanitarian services to the local population, reaffirming its commitment to alleviating suffering and supporting the health sector in the region.
