MENAFN - GetNews) In an industry where trends shift at the speed of light and visibility is often mistaken for influence, Jorge del Villar stands out for exactly the opposite. His leadership is not built on noise, but on nuance. From Querétaro, Mexico, Jorge has earned the respect of his peers not just for what he says, but for how he thinks - and more importantly, how he acts.







With more than two decades of experience in the world of advertising and strategic communication, Jorge del Villar has quietly but firmly positioned himself as one of the most respected minds in his field. In Querétaro, he is widely recognized as a leading expert in outdoor advertising and a reference for what it means to build thoughtful, results-driven campaigns in a market that demands both creativity and accountability.

A graduate in Marketing from UCO Mondragón University, Jorge began his professional journey by identifying what others overlooked: businesses with great products or services often lacked the tools to effectively communicate with their audience. This early insight led him to create solutions that focused on visibility, strategy, and impact - principles that have guided him ever since.

Today, Jorge is the mind behind Anunciarte, a well-established outdoor advertising company with a strong presence across the state of Querétaro. The company has become known for its comprehensive coverage through billboards and urban signage, offering strategic spaces that reach a wide spectrum of the population. But what sets Anunciarte apart is not just its media presence, but the strategic thinking behind each campaign, the way each message is placed, and the intention with which each space is used.

While his work in outdoor media continues to set standards, Jorge's vision has evolved to include editorial communication. His latest project, Alternativa magazine, is proof of that. Launched as a bimonthly print and digital publication, Alternativa has already reached its seventh edition - and with it, remarkable success. In a media landscape saturated by speed and superficiality, the magazine has managed to offer something different: thoughtful content, curated voices, and a pulse on what matters most to readers today.

Without ever claiming to be a journalist, Jorge has approached Alternativa with the same strategic clarity that defines all his work: identify a gap, build a platform with substance, and let the content speak for itself. The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Readers from across sectors - business, culture, education, and social development - have found in Alternativa a space for ideas, reflection, and contemporary issues beyond the headlines.

What makes Jorge del Villar's success particularly relevant is the way he balances business savvy with long-term vision. He doesn't rush. He doesn't follow trends blindly. And he doesn't confuse popularity with purpose. His decisions are measured, his steps are deliberate, and his goals always stretch beyond immediate impact.

Colleagues describe him as a calm strategist - someone who leads through clarity rather than pressure. He listens more than he speaks, and when he speaks, people tend to lean in. Whether it's leading a campaign, guiding a team, or launching a new media platform, Jorge brings a mindset shaped by empathy, ethics, and experience.

Young professionals who seek him out for mentorship often find that he doesn't offer shortcuts. Instead, he offers perspective. He teaches that real leadership requires patience, that not all projects will succeed, and that the value of relationships often outweighs the value of transactions.“Stay focused on the purpose, not just the path,” he tells them.“The path will shift. The purpose should stay firm.”

That kind of clarity is rare - and it's part of what has allowed Jorge to sustain influence in such a competitive industry. He doesn't need to be everywhere to be relevant. He doesn't need to sell himself to be credible. His work does that for him.

From outdoor advertising to editorial publishing, Jorge del Villar Fausto has found a way to build bridges - between brands and audiences, between content and community, between strategy and meaning. And he continues to do so from Querétaro, not just as a local leader, but as a figure whose values and approach resonate far beyond regional borders.

In a world of fleeting fame and viral noise, Jorge's story reminds us that there's still space - and need - for leadership that's rooted in thoughtfulness, built on substance, and guided by integrity.