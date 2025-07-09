Paradigm Clinical Research Welcomes Dr. Schafer Boeder As Medical Director

MENAFN - GetNews)



Renowned endocrinologist and clinical investigator joins Paradigm to advance inclusive, patient-centered research

Paradigm Clinical Research , a leading clinical research site business, proudly announces the appointment of Schafer Boeder, MD , as medical director. A nationally recognized endocrinologist and physician-scientist, Dr. Boeder brings nearly 20 years of clinical and research expertise in diabetes and metabolic disorders. His appointment reflects Paradigm's commitment to advancing therapeutic innovations, particularly in cardiometabolic and endocrine disorders.

“Adding Dr. Boeder to our leadership team as medical director and principal investigator marks a significant milestone in Paradigm's growth and operating strategy,” said Kurt Mussina, CEO of Paradigm Clinical Research.“His medical leadership and research experience augment our ability to execute on our mission to advance the human condition through brilliantly executed clinical trials.”

Dr. Boeder is board-certified in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism. Most recently, he served as an associate professor of medicine at the University of California San Diego, where he co-directed the Center for Mobile-Health Systems and Applications. Over the course of his career, he has led numerous clinical trials sponsored by industry, the National Institutes of Health, and nonprofit foundations. In addition, he has served as a trusted advisor to leading biopharmaceutical and digital health companies, shaping the development of therapies that address complex metabolic diseases.

An accomplished researcher, Dr. Boeder has published extensively in top-tier medical journals and contributed to national scientific panels and editorial boards. His accolades include the American Diabetes Association's Presidents' Select Abstract Award and recognition as a UC San Diego National Center of Leadership in Academic Medicine Scholar.

Fluent in Spanish and deeply committed to inclusion, Dr. Boeder is recognized for his ability to engage diverse communities and for his dedication to education, mentorship and patient advocacy.

His appointment supports Paradigm's broader vision of leading with a patient-first philosophy to deliver excellent clinical trial execution. For sponsors and CROs, this means working with a multisite clinical research company that delivers operational rigor and scientific expertise while also prioritizing efforts to reach underserved populations and engage local communities to ensure trials benefit the people who need them most.

For more information about Paradigm Clinical Research or to request a meeting with Dr. Boeder, visit Paradigm-Research .

About Paradigm Clinical Research

Paradigm Clinical Research is a long-standing, multi-location, multispecialty clinical research site business with purpose-built research sites in California, Colorado and Idaho. The company operates wholly owned sites that support Phase I-IV clinical trials and provides sponsors with access to diverse, often underrepresented patient populations and investigators. Paradigm's mission is to enrich lives by offering opportunities to advance the human condition through participation in brilliantly conducted clinical trials.