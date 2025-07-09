Heartdoor Healing, PLLC Highlights How Its Holistic, Personalized Care Is Supporting Women Through Life Transitions

MENAFN - GetNews) Heartdoor Healing, PLLC is a premier therapy practice specializing in trauma recovery, postpartum support, parent coaching, and women's counseling.







Heartdoor Healing , a rapidly growing therapy practice, brings years of combined experience in diverse therapy techniques and practices to women and parents seeking professional help with life's transitions and challenges.

From mothers and pregnant women to parents, and individuals healing from old traumas, Heartdoor Healing offers a supportive space to help each client find renewed appreciation for life and themselves and achieve deeper, lasting changes.

“You don't have to keep sacrificing your happiness to keep others comfortable,” said Ashlea, founder of Heartdoor Healing.“At Heartdoor Healing, we specialize in helping women break free from these patterns so you can step into a life where your needs, feelings, and worth are honored, starting with you.”







Ashlea Palafox, the founder, owner, and head therapist at Heartdoor Healing, PLLC is a licensed professional counselor, certified hypnotherapist, RTT practitioner, board-certified dance/movement therapist, and certified movement analyst. Offering tailored services and addressing the mind, body, and emotions of each client, Ashlea supports individuals as they navigate complex experiences with a focus on lasting growth and emotional resilience.

“I specialize in helping women attract healthy, balanced, and fulfilling love. I understand that the journey to love begins within, and through my embodied approach, I help women heal old wounds, release limiting beliefs, and reconnect with their true essence,” Ashlea said.

Personalized coaching is at the core of Heartdoor Healing. Ashlea and her team at Heartdoor Healing offer parent coaching for parents and families seeking to build healthier familial patterns, guidance for new parents, and postpartum support for women adjusting to new roles and routines.







Mark Sison is a health coach, family specialist, and mindfulness guide at Heartdoor Healing. Mark's unique approach to health and nutrition, parent-child coaching, and mindfulness complements Ashlea's talent for psychotherapy, hypnotherapy, and transformative therapy. Together, they offer a well-rounded, integrative approach to emotional healing and personal growth.

Heartdoor Healing, PLLC also provides dedicated support for women navigating the emotional aftermath of divorce, offering a space to process grief, rebuild self-worth, and move forward with clarity and confidence.

More information about Heartdoor Healing, PLLC is available on the company's official website .